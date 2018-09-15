ADTRAN (ADTN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Northland Securities cut ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ADTRAN from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.75 on Thursday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

