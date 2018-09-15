Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $481,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,433 shares of company stock worth $4,438,615. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,762,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ATGE remained flat at $$44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 272,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,709. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

