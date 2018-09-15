Adtalem Global Education Inc (ATGE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Adtalem Global Education reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATGE has been the topic of several research reports. First Analysis increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donna Jennings sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $481,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,433 shares of company stock worth $4,438,615. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 95,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,762,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,794,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ATGE remained flat at $$44.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 272,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,709. Adtalem Global Education has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

