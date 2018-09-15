Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Sold by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adobe Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.38.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $274.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.95 and a 12-month high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

