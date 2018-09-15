Adobe Systems (ADBE) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

Adobe Systems stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $277.61. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total value of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.