Adobe Systems (ADBE) Given New $295.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $278.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.41.

ADBE stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems has a 1 year low of $143.95 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

