Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.46 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000341 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006841 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AAC uses the hashing algorithm. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LBank, OKEx, BiteBTC and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

