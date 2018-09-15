Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

ACHN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,541,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

