Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accuray from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.76. Accuray has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts expect that Accuray will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $34,920.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $58,201.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accuray by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Accuray by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Accuray by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,027,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.