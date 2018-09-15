Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Position Reduced by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC lowered its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,883 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

