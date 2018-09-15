ABM Industries (ABM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries posted strong third-quarter fiscal 2018 results wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s strategy to grow through acquisitions while maintaining desirable profit margins have paid off with top line growth. The company has embarked on 2020 Vision that outlines its long-term vision for the next five years. Systematic and strategic plans of actions are likely to drive long-term profitable growth for ABM through an industry-based go-to-market approach. The company has been consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Despite such positives, shares of ABM have underperformed its industry's growth over the past year.Increasing expenses (due to expenses related to GCA-buyout and higher wage and overtime costs resulting from a tight labor market) has become a concern for ABM Industries as it is likely to weigh on its bottom line. A debt-laden balance sheet is another major headwind.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.77. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.34%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other ABM Industries news, insider Scott B. Salmirs sold 6,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $212,001.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,148.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $190,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 119,375 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 63,043 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Emerging Industries Group, Technical Solutions, and GCA Services. It offers janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, passenger assistance, catering, air cabin maintenance, transportation, and specialized mechanical and electrical services.

