863 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A stock opened at $212.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $197.32 and a 1-year high of $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.03.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Cann decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.37.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

