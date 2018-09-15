797 Shares in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 797 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.30.

NASDAQ:ULTI opened at $330.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $332.35.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total value of $1,395,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

