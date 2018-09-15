7,960 Shares in Lear Co. (LEA) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 8.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.1% in the first quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of LEA opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $156.82 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

