$724.39 Million in Sales Expected for Gannett Co Inc (GCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) to report $724.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $720.07 million to $729.00 million. Gannett posted sales of $744.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gannett will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gannett.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.17 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCI. ValuEngine upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 6th. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,159,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1,547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,207,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Gannett has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

