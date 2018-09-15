$7.95 Million in Sales Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will announce sales of $7.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $7.90 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $32.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.34 million to $32.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $40.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 24.61%.

LPTH has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

LPTH stock remained flat at $$2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 363,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.99. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

