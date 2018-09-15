63,388 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 64.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,383,000 after purchasing an additional 920,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,547,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,557,000 after purchasing an additional 823,049 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 149,643.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 730,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 730,261 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,481,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,210,000 after purchasing an additional 723,929 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 839.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 660,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after purchasing an additional 589,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $234,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $3,085,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,330 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,760. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 268.43%. The company had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

