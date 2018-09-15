589 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $280.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,958,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $1,294,247.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock worth $11,956,888 over the last ninety days. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.