$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $160,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $140,000.00 per share, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.51.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $465.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

