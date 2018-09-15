46,507 Shares in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,323,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,999,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $909,000.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $63.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

