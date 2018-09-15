45,103 Shares in Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF (VGSH) Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.69 on Friday. Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

Vanguard Sht Term Govt Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

