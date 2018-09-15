42,163 Shares in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (TTP) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 42,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000.

Get TORTOISE PIPELI/COM alerts:

Shares of TTP stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP).

Receive News & Ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORTOISE PIPELI/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.