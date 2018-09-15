3,753 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,335,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 541,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 26,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $964,610.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,008.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $2,428,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

BYD opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $40.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

