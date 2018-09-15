$367.98 Million in Sales Expected for Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will post $367.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.40 million. Mercadolibre reported sales of $370.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 59.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 87.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the first quarter valued at $316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 32.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $325.04 on Friday. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $417.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

