$30.85 Million in Sales Expected for Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to post sales of $30.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $31.40 million. Endologix posted sales of $45.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full year sales of $149.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $150.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $135.48 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Endologix.

Get Endologix alerts:

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 69.06% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on Endologix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other Endologix news, CFO Vaseem Mahboob acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,970 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endologix by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Endologix by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELGX stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 838,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $165.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. Endologix has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endologix (ELGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.