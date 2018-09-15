$3.97 Million in Sales Expected for Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) will report sales of $3.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 million and the lowest is $3.70 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $23.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $28.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $52.46 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 341.41%. The company had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 2,829,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,410. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $550.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 312.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.