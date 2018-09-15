$258.43 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $258.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.66 million. UDR posted sales of $251.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on UDR from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

UDR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.34. UDR has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 549,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,490,689.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,000. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $118,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,406.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

