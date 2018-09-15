2,519 Shares in Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Acquired by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $262.92 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $267.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.44 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total value of $398,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,155.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total transaction of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,005 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,936 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

