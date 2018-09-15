2,474 Shares in Mastercard Inc (MA) Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 270.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,657,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,722,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $218.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

