2,432 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Holmes Heissenbuttel sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $595,576.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock worth $3,463,106. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $88.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

