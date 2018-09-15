21,730 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,148,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,189,715,000 after buying an additional 771,307 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,110,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $666,804,000 after buying an additional 1,143,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,875,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $652,699,000 after buying an additional 320,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,704,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $522,384,000 after buying an additional 1,277,546 shares during the period. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,124,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $531,903,000 after buying an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $70.28 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

In other news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ornella Barra acquired 1,700,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.15 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

