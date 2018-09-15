$213.92 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce sales of $213.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.04 million to $218.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $314.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $992.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $974.51 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price objective on Churchill Downs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter worth $146,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN opened at $278.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $198.90 and a 12 month high of $314.60.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.