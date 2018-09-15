20,739 Shares in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,389,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 984,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after purchasing an additional 511,229 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the period. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 187,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,921,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.60 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.