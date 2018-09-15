$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post $2.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.31 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year sales of $7.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $8.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Toll Brothers to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,952,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $52.73.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

