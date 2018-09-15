1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (AIRR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0201 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

BMV AIRR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA has a one year low of $400.34 and a one year high of $543.54.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.