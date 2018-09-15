1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (FDT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH (BMV:FDT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FDT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.35. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DEV MKTS EX US ALPH has a 1 year low of $1,047.39 and a 1 year high of $1,245.55.

