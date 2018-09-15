1pm plc (OPM) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.65 Per Share

1pm plc (LON:OPM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from 1PM’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

1PM stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.75) on Friday. 1PM has a 52 week low of GBX 39.75 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 63.40 ($0.83).

In related news, insider Mike Nolan sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £450,000 ($586,166.47).

1pm plc provides financial services to the small and medium sized enterprises in the United Kingdom. It offers lease finance, hire purchase, and business loans; equipment, vehicle, and invoice finance; asset finance; factoring services; and mortgages, secured loans, bridging finance, and commercial lending services.

