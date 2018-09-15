19,600 Shares in Tenneco Inc (TEN) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $147,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 279.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tenneco by 44.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.80. Tenneco Inc has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 48.44% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

TEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

