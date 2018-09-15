1,900 Shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL) Purchased by Equitec Specialists LLC

Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 744,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $124,927,000 after acquiring an additional 65,118 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 10.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 125,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,966 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $223.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,086.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.16 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 31.70%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.53.

In other Apple news, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total value of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,563.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total transaction of $57,749,196.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,400 shares of company stock valued at $81,052,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.