$181.69 Million in Sales Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (HIMX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report sales of $181.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.80 million and the highest is $182.00 million. Himax Technologies reported sales of $197.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year sales of $732.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.01 million to $821.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $833.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $994.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.78 million. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $7.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 736,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,412. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38 and a beta of -0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

