16,600 Shares in Nike Inc (NKE) Purchased by Jafra Capital Management LP

Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 128,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2,820.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,169,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $93,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,453 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 73,074 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 277,783 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,808 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $223,402.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $11,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,325,376. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

NYSE:NKE opened at $83.49 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

