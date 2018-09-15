$15.09 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $15.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.65 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $8.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.72 million to $63.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $46.40 million to $78.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP Anna Berkenblit sold 5,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $55,350.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,345.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,315,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,704,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,436,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,732 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,004,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 4,117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,849,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,412 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $8.86. 1,622,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,492. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.95. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

