12,058 Shares in Centene Corp (CNC) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,847,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centene by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,707,000 after buying an additional 162,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,222,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,145,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,301,000 after buying an additional 81,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 47.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,113,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,346,000 after buying an additional 681,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

NYSE:CNC opened at $145.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $83.56 and a 1-year high of $148.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $553,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,790 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

