109,429 Shares in GGP Inc (GGP) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 109,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of GGP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in GGP during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in GGP by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its holdings in GGP by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGP opened at $22.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GGP Inc has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $24.23.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GGP had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $583.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. GGP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that GGP Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of GGP in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GGP in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GGP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

