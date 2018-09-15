106,207 Shares in FGL Holdings (FG) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,963,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of FGL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 726,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 595,132 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 562,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 379.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 485,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FGL news, CFO Dennis Vigneau acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.76 per share, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FGL from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

FG opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

