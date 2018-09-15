$101.26 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to report $101.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.32 million and the highest is $102.55 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $84.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $395.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $396.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $445.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.
Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $16.05 on Friday. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Habit Restaurants Company Profile
The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.
