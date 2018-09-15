$101.26 Million in Sales Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) to report $101.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.32 million and the highest is $102.55 million. Habit Restaurants posted sales of $84.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year sales of $395.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.50 million to $396.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $445.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $449.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Habit Restaurants.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Habit Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $102.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HABT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Habit Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Habit Restaurants from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 151.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 30,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 196.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HABT opened at $16.05 on Friday. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

