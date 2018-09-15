$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aptinyx Inc (APTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce sales of $1.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full year sales of $6.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.00 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 566,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,070,400.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,884. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.