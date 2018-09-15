$1.06 EPS Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

BERY stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

