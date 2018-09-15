$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $116.16 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $80.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $879,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,530.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Brown sold 16,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total value of $1,944,404.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,984,740 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,410,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,233,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after purchasing an additional 52,837 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 961,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,927,000 after purchasing an additional 162,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

