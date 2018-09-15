$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for C&J Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.22. C&J Energy Services also reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C&J Energy Services.

Get C&J Energy Services alerts:

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $610.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. C&J Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C&J Energy Services stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,066. C&J Energy Services has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.66.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on C&J Energy Services (CJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for C&J Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&J Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.