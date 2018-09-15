$0.15 EPS Expected for Encana Corp (ECA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Encana posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encana.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECA. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Encana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,979,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318,112 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 140.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,003,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Encana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,464,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,470 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,307,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Encana by 131.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,147,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,976 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.17. 6,334,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,682. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encana (ECA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.